Overview

Dr. Jerry Benfield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Benfield works at Icats Mangement in Louisville, KY with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.