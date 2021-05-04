See All Radiation Oncologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Jerry Barker, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jerry Barker, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth and Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Barker works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Partners of North Texas
    6801 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 367-8768

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Hodgkin's Disease
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Hodgkin's Disease
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 04, 2021
    Great job, facility, staff, and overall attention to details. 2011-2012
    John Crose — May 04, 2021
    About Dr. Jerry Barker, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376585422
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    Internship
    • Presbytarian Hosp Of Dallas
    Medical Education
    • UT Southwestern Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Abilene Christian University
    Board Certifications
    • Therapeutic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerry Barker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barker works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Barker’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

