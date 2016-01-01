Overview

Dr. J Burton Banks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from East Carolina University - Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Banks works at Grand Strand Primary Care - Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.