Dr. Jerry Bagel, MD is a dermatologist in East Windsor, NJ. Dr. Bagel completed a residency at Columbia-Pres. He currently practices at Windsor Dermatology and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Bagel is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Windsor Dermatology
    59 One Mile Rd Ext Ste G, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 336-2292

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • EmblemHealth
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  • Humana
  • Keystone Health Plan East
  • MultiPlan
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • Principal Life
  • QualCare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Jerry Bagel, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 41 years of experience
  • English, French, Italian and Yiddish
  • Male
  • 1992772156
Education & Certifications

  • Columbia-Pres
  • University of Miami Hospital
  • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
  • Dermatology
  • Princeton Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 103 ratings
Patient Ratings (103)
5 Star
(60)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(32)
