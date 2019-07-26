Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD
Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine|Texas Technical University.
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (425) 775-9474
Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason1201 Terry Ave Fl 8 Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 287-6300
Listens to concerns and approaches them with understanding and thoroughness, I felt very well-taken care of with Dr Anderson.
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine|Texas Technical University
Dr. Anderson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.