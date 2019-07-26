See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine|Texas Technical University.

Dr. Anderson Jr works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 775-9474
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason
    1201 Terry Ave Fl 8 Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 287-6300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356351688
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • John Peter Smith Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Texas Tech University School of Medicine|Texas Technical University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jerry Anderson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Anderson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Anderson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Anderson Jr works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Anderson Jr’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

