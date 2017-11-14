Dr. Jerry Ainsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ainsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerry Ainsworth, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerry Ainsworth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Ainsworth works at
Locations
Community Hospital Of The Monterey Hospital576 Hartnell St Ste 300, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 625-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ainsworth has been my doctor many years now , and I find him compassionate and very caring. About any of your needs, Always making sure to make you his priority ! And always going the extra mile for you, as your doctor . I couldn't be any more pleased with him and his prompt staff as well .
About Dr. Jerry Ainsworth, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720099427
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ainsworth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ainsworth accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ainsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ainsworth works at
Dr. Ainsworth has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ainsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ainsworth speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ainsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ainsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ainsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ainsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.