Overview

Dr. Jerrold Young, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Hernia Institute of Florida in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.