Dr. Jerrold Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerrold Schwartz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University M C Of Southern Nevada
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Jerry Schwartz MD7395 S Pecos Rd Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 737-8657
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwartz is a phenomenal physician! His concierge service is stellar! He has a dynamic and most responsive office team. My husband and I have been his patients for years due to Dr. Schwartz's high quality service, medical knowledge, and has done everything possible to keep us in good health via proactive health care advice. We are so fortunate to be his patients!
About Dr. Jerrold Schwartz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1881721702
Education & Certifications
- University M C Of Southern Nevada
- Jewish Hospital The
- Cal State University Of Fullerton
