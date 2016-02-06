Overview

Dr. Jerrold Glassman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School - Newark and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Glassman works at San Diego Cardiac Care in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.