Dr. Jerrold Cantor, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (5)
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jerrold Cantor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.

Dr. Cantor works at Jerrold D Cantor MD Inc in Santa Ana, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jerrold D Cantor MD Inc
    2621 S Bristol St Ste 305, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 751-0034

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 05, 2020
    He has been carrying for me for over 25 yrs.Me being alive that long says a lot. A kind man. A knowledgeable man with good follow up. His office is efficient and cares as much as he does.
    Carla — Jan 05, 2020
    About Dr. Jerrold Cantor, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 53 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1063547792
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • Dc Genl Hosp-Georgetown U
    • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cantor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cantor works at Jerrold D Cantor MD Inc in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cantor’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

