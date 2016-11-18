See All General Surgeons in Annapolis, MD
General Surgery
5.0 (16)
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jerrilyn Jutton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.

Dr. Jutton works at Jutton Surgical Services LLC in Annapolis, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jutton Surgical Services LLC
    129 Lubrano Dr Ste L101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 344-7662

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Benign Tumor
Burn Injuries
Treatment frequency



Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jerrilyn Jutton, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548262330
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jutton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jutton works at Jutton Surgical Services LLC in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Jutton’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jutton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jutton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.