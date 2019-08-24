Dr. Jerri Hoskyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoskyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerri Hoskyn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerri Hoskyn, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Hoskyn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
River City Dermatology P.A.500 S University Ave Ste 716, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 228-4664
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoskyn?
Highly recommend. Have excellent experiences with her care and her staff.
About Dr. Jerri Hoskyn, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1447286711
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoskyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoskyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoskyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoskyn works at
Dr. Hoskyn has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoskyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoskyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoskyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoskyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoskyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.