Dr. Jerri Hines, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerri Hines, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jerri Hines, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Dr. Hines works at
Locations
-
1
Ambiance Surgical Arts Center, PA8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 208, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (786) 839-5143Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hines?
it was good and every thing was smooth
About Dr. Jerri Hines, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1861552770
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hines accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hines using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hines works at
Dr. Hines speaks Arabic and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.