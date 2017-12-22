Overview

Dr. Jerri Fant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Fant works at CARTI Cancer Center in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.