Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerrell Mitchell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerrell Mitchell, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pacific Coast Psychiatric Asscs490 Post St Ste 1043, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 296-5290
-
2
Lsu Health Sciences Center1542 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-7912
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
About Dr. Jerrell Mitchell, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1104280825
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.