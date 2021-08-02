Overview

Dr. Jerrel Boyer, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Boyer works at Chicago Institute of Advanced Surgery in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.