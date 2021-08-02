Dr. Jerrel Boyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerrel Boyer, DO
Dr. Jerrel Boyer, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Advocate Medical Group3000 N Halsted St Ste 703, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-6666Tuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Boyer is an excellent doctor. He treated me with cortisone injections three times (only once per year). Now I have no back pain at all and the last injection was almost 6 years ago!
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083785075
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
