Dr. Jeromy Brink, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeromy Brink, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from U of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Flagstaff Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Vascular Surgery Specialists3033 N Central Ave Ste 610, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 241-9971
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Brink for carotid surgery. He explained the procedure well and answered all of my questions and concerns. My neurologist highly recommended Dr. Brink to be my surgeon due to his outcomes. I did fantastic after surgery and would definitely go back to him for any other vascular issues. Office staff and manager are very helpful and kind. I have watched the staff quickly assist a patient or two come in thru the entrance that needed assistance. The office is warm and welcoming. I like the art work throughout the office, it’s all vascular paintings and very original.
About Dr. Jeromy Brink, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1003876269
Education & Certifications
- Mayo U
- Mayo Clinic Gen Surg
- Mayo Clinic
- U of Arizona
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Brink works at
