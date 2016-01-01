Dr. Jerome Yamada, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Yamada, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jerome Yamada, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Longview, WA.
Dr. Yamada works at
Locations
Aspen Dental740 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview, WA 98632 Directions (855) 384-3449
Aspen Dental8101 NE Parkway Dr, Vancouver, WA 98662 Directions (844) 225-3778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jerome Yamada, DDS
- Endodontics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamada accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamada works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamada, there are benefits to both methods.