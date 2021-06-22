Dr. Jerome Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Weiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerome Weiner, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center
Dr. Weiner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Bay Shore39 Brentwood Rd Ste 101, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 591-7400
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties and Ophthalmology at Patchogue205 S Ocean Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 815-3300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiner?
Dr Weiner gave me my life back, no one would take me seriously or take the time but he did and he found my obstruction and now I can breathe with the correct medication and play with my children. He listened when no one else listened and I can breathe now.
About Dr. Jerome Weiner, MD
- Pulmonology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1467527440
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Kings County Hosp Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Suny Downstate Med Center
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiner works at
Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weiner speaks Chinese and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.