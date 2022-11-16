Dr. Jerome Washington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Washington, MD
Dr. Jerome Washington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.
San Antonio Office7922 Ewing Halsell Dr Ste 170, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5665
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient since I was 19 years old . He has delivered 5 of my children..he was very observant with each of my pregnancy and very pro life. My last pregnancy in 2009 I had diabetes he made sure I had the best care to manage my daughter diabetes. He has helped me in every stage of my changes in life I am now in menopause and very detailed in my personal care . My husband and I are very grateful for his service . He is delivering my grandchildren. My doctor since 1990- till this day Monica is so kind and very knowledgeable available and will return calls and Sonia he has a high expectations standards he and his staff and they all deliver . I would not go anywhere else for my female care .
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1861598971
- St Joseph Mercy Health Sys
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Dr. Washington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Washington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Washington speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.