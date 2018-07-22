Dr. Jerome Sturm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Sturm, MD
Dr. Jerome Sturm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.
Locations
1
Miramar Office1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 405, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 538-1300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Jerome Sturm3067 Tamiami Trl Ste 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 766-0400
3
Simon Weiss MD LLC5740 Hollywood Blvd Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 518-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
If this is my doctor Sturm I'd like him to know that I've been thinking of him a lot lately. He delivered four of my children and my granddaughter in New Hampshire. I could not ask for a better doctor. He is so kind and gentle and makes you feel relaxed always available with any question. My name is Pam Bradley and I will never forget him. I wish him the best as he is the best
About Dr. Jerome Sturm, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1518932052
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
