Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerome Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerome Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Professional Heatlh Care, Inc.24 S Adams St, Petersburg, VA 23803 Directions (804) 732-0372Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Cardiology Associates of Richmond PC909 Hioaks Rd Ste B, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Southside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
About Dr. Jerome Smith, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1720098437
Education & Certifications
- Howard U
- Howard University
- Harlem Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.