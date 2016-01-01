Overview

Dr. Jerome Sinsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Sinsky works at Palomar Orthopedic Specialists in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

