Dr. Jerome Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Jerome Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerome Schwartz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Feldman ENT Group5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1535, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-8847
Feldman Oringher Otolaryngology1145 19th St NW Ste 402, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 466-7747
- 3 12850 Middlebrook Rd, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 515-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best surgeon I could have ever asked for on my tonsillectomy. Truly a knowledgeable expert who takes his job very seriously while still maintaining good bedside manner. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jerome Schwartz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
