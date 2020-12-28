Dr. Jerome Schutzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schutzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Schutzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jerome Schutzman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 7388 Turfway Rd Ste 101, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 525-0005
St. Elizabeth Physicians1400 Grand Ave, Newport, KY 41071 Directions (859) 905-3073Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
St. Elizabeth Physicians Heart & Vascular900 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-0774Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
St. Elizabeth Physicians Aurora Primary Care204 Bridgeway St, Aurora, IN 47001 Directions (855) 227-4230
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Schutzman always does a thorough review and has taken care of any issues I have had with my blood pressure, afib and high colestrol. Highly recommended. Unsure why he was only given 2 stars by a few.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
