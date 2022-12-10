Overview

Dr. Jerome Potozkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Danville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Potozkin works at Jerome R. Potozkin, M.D. in Danville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.