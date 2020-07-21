Dr. Jerome Piontek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piontek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Piontek, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerome Piontek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Central Orthopedics & Sports Medicine121 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 502, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 275-7800
WingHaven Medical Building5551 Winghaven Blvd Ste 260, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 523-2595
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a awesome doctor!! He takes care of my mother all time and is just excelkwnt with her
About Dr. Jerome Piontek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Usph Serv Hosp
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
