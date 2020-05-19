Dr. Parnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerome Parnell, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerome Parnell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with Cornell U Med Ctr-NY Hosp
Dr. Parnell works at
Locations
Urology - Raleigh Medical Park23 Sunnybrook Rd Ste 310, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 526-1717
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He removed my son's kidney when my son was just about to turn 8, that was 40 years ago. He then did surgery on my husband in 2010. Both times he was great to deal with.
About Dr. Jerome Parnell, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cornell U Med Ctr-NY Hosp
- North Shore U Hosp
- Urology

