Dr. Jerome Oakey, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Overview

Dr. Jerome Oakey, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Oakey works at LifeStance Health in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    McLean County Orthopedics
    1111 Trinity Ln Ste 111, Bloomington, IL 61704 (309) 663-6461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bromenn Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jerome Oakey, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Wi
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola University Medical Center - Loyola University Health System, Maywood
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois--Champaign/Urbana
    Undergraduate School

