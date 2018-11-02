Overview

Dr. Jerome Oakey, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Oakey works at LifeStance Health in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.