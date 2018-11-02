Dr. Jerome Oakey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oakey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Oakey, MD
Dr. Jerome Oakey, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Oakey works at
Locations
McLean County Orthopedics1111 Trinity Ln Ste 111, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 663-6461
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Oakey has performed carpal tunnel surgery on both hands as well as multiple trigger finger releases. Recovery was quick and I didn't need pain meds for any of the surgeries. I have to point out the incision points on my hands to others, or they can't find them. I highly recommend Dr. Oakey!
About Dr. Jerome Oakey, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1679580062
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Wi
- Loyola University Medical Center - Loyola University Health System, Maywood
- Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois--Champaign/Urbana
Dr. Oakey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oakey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oakey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oakey works at
Dr. Oakey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oakey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Oakey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oakey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oakey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oakey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.