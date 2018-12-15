Dr. Jerome Nwokike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwokike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Nwokike, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerome Nwokike, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Benin and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Nwokike works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oases Institute of Health, Inc.5105 Camino Al Norte # 100, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Directions (702) 750-2438
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nwokike?
Amazing and Very Caring,thank You
About Dr. Jerome Nwokike, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346225794
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Temple University Hospital
- General Hospital
- University of Benin
- University of Benin / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwokike has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwokike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwokike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nwokike works at
Dr. Nwokike speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwokike. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwokike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwokike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwokike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.