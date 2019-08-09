Dr. Jerome Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerome Lopez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Medical City Mckinney, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Sherman (Main Office)321 N Highland Ave Ste 200, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 893-5141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Durant1804 CHUCKWA DR, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (580) 920-1151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would give 10 stars if I could. Dr. Lopez is very through and spends time with his patients. He doesn't make you feel rushed and truly shows concern. The front office staff and his nurse (Jed) are very kind and helpful.
About Dr. Jerome Lopez, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083612303
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Med
- Los Angeles County General Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Syncope and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
