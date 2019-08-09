Overview

Dr. Jerome Lopez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant, Medical City Mckinney, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders in Sherman, TX with other offices in Durant, OK. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Syncope and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.