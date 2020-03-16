See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Jerome Liu, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jerome Liu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Liu works at Liu Plastic Surgery in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA and Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    The Beauty Clinic
    15055 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 250, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 484-1008
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mountain View Office
    2485 Hospital Dr Ste 241, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 440-4808
  3. 3
    Liu Plastic Surgery
    631 Fulton Ave # 100, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 678-4188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Benign Tumor
Breast Diseases
Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 16, 2020
    Dr. Liu was incredible from start to finish! I am so happy with my decision to go through my surgery with him. Dr. Liu and his staff believe in achieving a natural look that fits each body in the safest way. They steered me in the right direction and I could not be happier with the results.
    — Mar 16, 2020
    About Dr. Jerome Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1215194808
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Aesthetic Surgery - UTSW/Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute
    Residency
    • Univ Of California Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerome Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

