Dr. Jerome Lim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerome Lim, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Lim works at
Locations
MDLIVE Headquarters3350 SW 148th Ave Ste 300, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (800) 400-6354Monday11:00am - 5:30pmTuesday11:00am - 5:30pmWednesday11:00am - 5:30pmThursday11:00am - 5:30pmFriday11:00am - 5:30pm
Mdlive Medical Group of New York13630 NW 8th St Ste 205, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lim is a the absolute best dr in Las Vegas!!!
About Dr. Jerome Lim, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
