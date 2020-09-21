Overview

Dr. Jerome Lim, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Lim works at MDLIVE Headquarters in Miramar, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.