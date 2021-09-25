Dr. Jerome Lamb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Lamb, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerome Lamb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their residency with University of Chicago
Locations
Healthylooks Medspa930 NW Blue Pkwy Ste E, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Does not keep you waiting, well educated on the products, you get exactly what you expected, go to a long standing professional!
About Dr. Jerome Lamb, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1720177058
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- U Chicago Hosps-Clins
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.
