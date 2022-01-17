Dr. Jerome Kuhnlein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhnlein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Kuhnlein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jerome Kuhnlein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They completed their fellowship with Mc Hosp Of Vt-U Vt Coll Med
Dr. Kuhnlein works at
Lakeland Heart and Vascular3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 110, Saint Joseph, MI 49085
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was a patient of Dr Kuhnlien while I lived in St Joe Mi and he diagnosed and successfully treated a bi-lateral embolism and I am alive and great approaching 82 years old in Naples Florida Good doctor and great man
- Cardiology
- English
- 1619937315
- Mc Hosp Of Vt-U Vt Coll Med
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kuhnlein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuhnlein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhnlein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhnlein works at
Dr. Kuhnlein has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomegaly and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhnlein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhnlein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhnlein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuhnlein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuhnlein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.