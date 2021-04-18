Dr. Jerome Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Kane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerome Kane, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tulane University Medical School, New Orleans and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Kane works at
Locations
-
1
Kane Hall Barry Neurology-Bedford1305 Airport Fwy Ste 205, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 267-6290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Kane Hall Barry-Keller4525 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 117, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 267-6290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Admar
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas True Choice
- TPA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Viant
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kane?
Always have. Been a patient for about 15 years because of Dr. Kane, his Asst. Debbie Stappel and their ultra-helpful staff. Dr. Kane, listens, always has an answer and recommendation, as does Debbie. She gave me a treatment for Long Covid that put her on top of the Neurology cloud. I will not have another Neurologist Office as long as they are all at Kane, Hall, Berry.
About Dr. Jerome Kane, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1558364232
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Parkland Health and Hospital System Use Code 3115
- Tulane University Medical School, New Orleans
- Tulane University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kane works at
Dr. Kane has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Vertigo and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.