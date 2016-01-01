See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jerome Hruska, DO

Dr. Jerome Hruska, DO

Pulmonary Disease
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jerome Hruska, DO is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Hruska works at Pulmonary Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ims of Las Vegas
    2000 WELLNESS WAY, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 384-5101
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Specialists of Nevada
    7200 Cathedral Rock Dr Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 255-7245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Failure
Pneumonia
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Failure
Pneumonia
Respiratory Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jerome Hruska, DO

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033430962
    Education & Certifications

    • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
