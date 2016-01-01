Dr. Hruska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerome Hruska, DO
Overview
Dr. Jerome Hruska, DO is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Ims of Las Vegas2000 WELLNESS WAY, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 384-5101
Orthopaedic Specialists of Nevada7200 Cathedral Rock Dr Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 255-7245
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jerome Hruska, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1033430962
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Hruska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hruska has seen patients for Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hruska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hruska has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hruska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hruska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hruska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.