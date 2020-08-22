Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerome Hong, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerome Hong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Duly Health and Care636 Raymond Dr Ste 301, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 961-4155
Dupage Medical Group - Allergyasthma808 Rickert Dr Ste 202, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 961-4155
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My father lives out of state and encountered some severe health issues while in IL. Without the benefit of his care team, we had to start our search for an Internist/PCP from scratch and thankfully that search led to Dr. Hong! We found him to be extremely attentive and thorough, as well as gracious when it came to our questions and concerns. We breathed a sigh of relief upon finding home and look forward to the high standard of care that we have come to expect and receive from him.
About Dr. Jerome Hong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336115823
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital Msa
- New England Med Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
