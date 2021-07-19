Overview

Dr. Jerome Giovinazzo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Giovinazzo works at Ophthalmology Associates in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.