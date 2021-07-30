Dr. Jerome Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Finkelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerome Finkelstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Locations
Breast Imaging (mammography) At Canton Health Center1051 N CANTON CENTER RD, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 844-5400
Berkowitz & Rosenberg Mds532 S Aiken Ave Ste 520, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 621-5822
- 3 203 Lothrop St Fl 8, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2200
Upmc Shadyside5230 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 647-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I chose Dr. Finkelstein when my regular eye doctor's group was so horribly backed up with appointments. Best decision ever! He had recently transferred to the University of Pittsburgh and had a fairly open schedule. He was able to see me quickly, did a thorough exam, and scheduled me for surgery on one eye and then a month later on the other eye for my cataracts. He has the most amazing bedside manner - when he is speaking with you it is clear that you have his undivided attention and he is really, really listening to you. At no point in any of my visits have I felt rushed and he makes sure that everything he hears from me and everything he says to me is perfectly clear and that neither one of us has any questions or concerns. Post-operatively my vision is even better than it was pre-cataracts and I could not be happier with the results. I would recommend him without hesitation to anyone looking for a skilled eye physician/surgeon with great bedside manners.
About Dr. Jerome Finkelstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Dr. Finkelstein has seen patients for Stye, Nearsightedness and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
