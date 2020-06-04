Dr. Jerome Dilling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Dilling, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerome Dilling, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.
Dr. Dilling works at
Locations
-
1
Edward L. Barns, MD3201 N Van Buren St Ste 500, Enid, OK 73703 Directions (580) 237-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dilling?
Very professional, short wait, helpful staff and an all around good experience.
About Dr. Jerome Dilling, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1336118801
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma City Va Medical Center
- University OK Hosps
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dilling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dilling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dilling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dilling works at
Dr. Dilling has seen patients for Tonsillectomy, Outer Ear Infection and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dilling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.