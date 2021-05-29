Dr. Jerome Dasilva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasilva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Dasilva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerome Dasilva, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Mid-columbia Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Dasilva works at
Locations
-
1
Rebound Orthopedic and Neurosurgical200 NE Mother Joseph Pl Ste 110, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 254-6161
-
2
Vancouver Clinic Inc1 N Center Court St Ste 110, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 732-6863
-
3
Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery2121 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 254-6165
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Mid-columbia Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dasilva?
Great job explaining process
About Dr. Jerome Dasilva, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1043433774
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Western Ontario
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasilva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dasilva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasilva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasilva works at
Dr. Dasilva has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasilva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasilva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasilva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasilva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasilva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.