Dr. Jerome Dasilva, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (76)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jerome Dasilva, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Mid-columbia Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Dasilva works at REBOUND ORTHOPEDICS & SPORTS MEDICINE in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rebound Orthopedic and Neurosurgical
    200 NE Mother Joseph Pl Ste 110, Vancouver, WA 98664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 254-6161
    Vancouver Clinic Inc
    1 N Center Court St Ste 110, Portland, OR 97227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 732-6863
    Rebound Orthopedics & Neurosurgery
    2121 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 254-6165

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
  • Mid-columbia Medical Center
  • Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 29, 2021
    Great job explaining process
    About Dr. Jerome Dasilva, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043433774
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Residency
    • University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerome Dasilva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasilva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dasilva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dasilva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dasilva has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasilva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasilva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasilva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasilva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasilva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

