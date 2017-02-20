See All Cardiologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Jerome Danzell, MD

Cardiology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jerome Danzell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT.

Dr. Danzell works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Pierremont
    8001 Youree Dr Ste 740, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 797-2328
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Best Life & Health Insurance
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Danzell?

    Feb 20, 2017
    I had my gallbladder removed in 98. During or after surgery, my b/p went way down and Dr. Danzell was called in. He did a through exam of my heart and said I was asymptomatic of an AFD. Anyways, he was a great doctor. Since then, I've moved back home to Florida, had a heart attack and a CABG ×4. I get good cardiac care and will always remember his kind and wisdom. Thank you Dr Danzell.
    Terry in Crestview, FL — Feb 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jerome Danzell, MD
    About Dr. Jerome Danzell, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265406953
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerome Danzell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danzell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Danzell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Danzell works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Danzell’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Danzell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danzell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danzell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danzell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

