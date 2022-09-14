See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Troy, MI
Dr. Jerome Ciullo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jerome Ciullo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Dr. Ciullo works at Sports Medicine Center Mtr Dtrt in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sports Medicine Center of Metro Detroit PC
    Sports Medicine Center of Metro Detroit PC
5600 Crooks Rd Ste 103, Troy, MI 48098
(248) 813-0002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 14, 2022
    Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Jerome Ciullo, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720061187
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerome Ciullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciullo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciullo works at Sports Medicine Center Mtr Dtrt in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Ciullo’s profile.

    Dr. Ciullo has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciullo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciullo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciullo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

