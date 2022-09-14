Overview

Dr. Jerome Ciullo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Ciullo works at Sports Medicine Center Mtr Dtrt in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

