Overview

Dr. Jerome Chao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Chao works at Upstate Interventional Pain Medicine in Latham, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.