Dr. Jerome Chao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerome Chao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Locations
Upstate Interventional Pain Medicine13 Century Hill Dr, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 203-2582
Alliance Emer Systems LLC211 Church St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chao and his staff are amazing! I just had my second procedure with him and couldn’t be happier with my results. Before both procedures, I received quotes and found his prices to be fair and in line with other area Drs.
About Dr. Jerome Chao, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Minnan
- 1467474866
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Med Center
- McGaw Med Center Northwestern University
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
