Dr. Jerome Burr, DDS
Dr. Jerome Burr, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Dickson, TN. They graduated from University Of Tennessee.
Dickson Office320 E College St Ste A, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 610-4998
Waverly Office102 E Acres Ave, Waverly, TN 37185 Directions (931) 203-6604
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
Absolutely WONDERFUL! Dr. Burr is amazing at what he does and his staff is quick and efficient!
About Dr. Jerome Burr, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1205030921
- University Of Tennessee
Dr. Burr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
491 patients have reviewed Dr. Burr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burr.
