Dr. Barr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerome Barr, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerome Barr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ.
Dr. Barr works at
Locations
Bajzath Rehabilitation Facility PC17-15 Maple Ave Ste 2, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 677-8759
St Josephs Regional Medical Center11 Getty Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy I have been going to Dr. Barr for many years but I am writing this review today after I was in another state and had to be treated by another doctor. Dr. Barr takes amazing care of me and works with me to make me feel better
About Dr. Jerome Barr, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1396914867
Dr. Barr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Barr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.