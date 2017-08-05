Overview

Dr. Jerome Ambrosia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Saint Vincents Blount, St. Vincent's East and St. Vincent's St. Clair.



Dr. Ambrosia works at Alabama Orthopaedic Surgeons in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Pell City, AL and Oneonta, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.