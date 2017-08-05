Dr. Ambrosia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerome Ambrosia, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerome Ambrosia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center, Saint Vincents Blount, St. Vincent's East and St. Vincent's St. Clair.
Locations
Jason D. Cobb MD LLC52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 220, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-4747
Inri Medical Associates PC70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 838-4747Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
St Vincents Blount Department of Anesthesio150 Gilbreath Dr, Oneonta, AL 35121 Directions (205) 274-3300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
St. Vincent's St. Clair7063 Veterans Pkwy, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 814-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Saint Vincents Blount
- St. Vincent's East
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough good things about this young man. Dr. Jerry (as my mom calls him) performed a reverse shoulder replacement on my mom. She had very little pain and impressively hardly any scar. The Doctor and his staff were patient and kind when dealing with my mom's hearing handicap. If a surgery can be a pleasant experience, this qualified.
About Dr. Jerome Ambrosia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1831419191
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ambrosia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ambrosia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ambrosia has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ambrosia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambrosia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambrosia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambrosia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambrosia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.