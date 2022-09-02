Dr. Jerold Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerold Powers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jerold Powers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Jerold L Powers MD10752 N 89th Pl Ste B121, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 661-0030
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Everything went well and I have great faith in Dr Powers medical abilities as well as his bedside manner. He's always upbeat and reassuring.
About Dr. Jerold Powers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Pediatrics
Dr. Powers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
