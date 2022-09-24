See All Plastic Surgeons in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Jerold Olson

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (184)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jerold Olson is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South and Banner University Medical Center Tucson.

Dr. Olson works at Foothills Dermatology & Facial Plastic Surgery in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foothills Dermatology & Facial Plastic Surgery
    7418 N LA CHOLLA BLVD, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 731-1110
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner - University Medical Center South
  • Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Broken Nose
Congenital Deformity
Treatment frequency



Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dog Bite
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 184 ratings
    Patient Ratings (184)
    5 Star
    (169)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 24, 2022
    Sep 24, 2022
Maestro Olson is the Best in Business. Why? I'm speaking from personal experience as a forcibly retired Kickboxer made whole agian by Dr Jarold Olson. Details: My history as a patient of Dr Jarod Olson (and his staff, led by the Virtuoso Nurse Mercy) at the Foothills Dermatology & Facial Plastic Surgery in the beautiful valley of Tucson, AZ: - 16+ Years worth of treatments and surgeries (2006 - 2022). - Aftermath of a Kick Boxing fight accident. - I was on the receiving end of a power punch to the nose and the eye socket, by a US Marine Kickboxer. - 3 Surgeries - Nose: Rhinoplasty/ Nasal Septum Reconstruction (2006) - Nose: Revision Rhinoplasty (2022) - Eyelids: Lower Blepharoplasty (2022) - My surgical road map in 2006 entailed doing these surgeries over the span of 15 years or so, by design. - Pre-Surgery - I was courteously educated on all facets (no sugar coating). - Surgery Day - Doctor Olson and each of his surgical staff spent so much time making me feel c
    Forcibly retired Kickboxer made whole agian by Dr — Sep 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jerold Olson

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881745354
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship In Facial Plastic Surgery At Hedgewood Surgical Center
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern - Residency in Otolaryngology
    Internship
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerold Olson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olson works at Foothills Dermatology & Facial Plastic Surgery in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Olson’s profile.

    184 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

